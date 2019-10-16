Report: Man ran from Liberty officers with suspected drugs in mouth

An officer hit Davanzo with a Taser at which time the bag in his mouth ripped, sending a plume of white powder in the air, the report stated

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Liberty hit a man with a Taser after reports that he made threats and later stuffed a bag of white powder in his mouth as he was running away.

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Motel 30, where a witness reported hearing a man and woman fighting. The caller reported hearing the man yell, “I’m going to kill everyone on Earth!”

Police arrived to find a woman crying in the parking lot and 22-year-old Brandon Davanzo standing nearby, according to a police report.

Police said an officer felt a bulge in the front pocket of Davanzo’s sweatshirt when checking him for weapons. The officer asked him to remove the item from his pocket, but Davanzo ran off instead, the report stated.

While Davanzo was running, he put the bag containing white powder in his mouth, according to the report. An officer hit Davanzo with a Taser after reporting that he reached toward his waist.

Police said while the Taser was deploying, Davanzo was climbing a fence, causing him to fall and the bag of white powder to rip in his mouth. Some of the powder went into his mouth while the rest resulted in a “plume of white powder” in the area, the report stated.

Police called an ambulance as Davanzo’s mouth and nose was covered in the white powder and Davanzo was starting to drool and breath heavily, according to the report. Police suspected that the powder may have been a narcotic.

The report states Davanzo was found with more than $2,000 in cash. Police said drug items were found in the room where he had been staying, including marijuana, rolling papers, a digital scale, baking powder and other items.

Davanzo is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia, with additional charges pending tests of the suspected drugs.