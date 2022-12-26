WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing an aggravated menacing charge after reports that he threatened another man with a knife at a Weathersfield motel.

Officers were called to the motel on Youngstown Warren Road on Thursday after a report that a tenant pulled a knife on another tenant.

Police spoke with the victim who advised that he and the suspect, 35-year-old Charles Beekman, had not been getting along as Beekman thought that he and his wife were too loud.

The victim told police that the previous day, Beekman walked out of his room holding a machete, but he did not threaten him or use it at that time, so he did not call police.

That day, he said Beekman pulled out a fixed blade knife he had on his hip and stated, “I dispose of bodies,” which the victim said he took as a threat.

Police spoke to Beekman, who admitted to having multiple knives to protect himself, but he said he did not pull them out or make any threats. Beekman said he did get into an argument with the man over the noise, saying they keep him up all night and he is sleep-deprived, according to the report.

Police issued Beekman a court summons for the aggravated menacing charge, and removed three machetes, one fixed-blade knife with a sheath and two folding knives from his room.

Arrangements were made to move Beekman to a new room.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment on the charge.