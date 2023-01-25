WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are investigating after a man told them he was robbed at gunpoint by five men.

According to a police report, On January 17, around 10 p.m., the man was driving home from Cleveland using his GPS when he got lost near Elm Hill Dr and Olian Ave NW.

The man told police he stopped at the intersection and a man came out asking if he was lost. He told the man he was, and that he just needed to get his GPS started back up. That’s when the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

The report states the man told him to get out of his car and give him everything he had. Then four other men came up to his car.

He said the five men took his 9mm hand gun, an iPhone and his wallet that had his bank card and personal information in it.

At this time no arrest have been made and police are investigating.