AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were led on a chase Wednesday night, where speeds reached 105 mph before it ended on Route 11 at the Columbiana exit.

Officers from Austintown were advised around 11:30 p.m. that a Plain City, Ohio man had a gun around his neck and was threatening suicide by cop.

According to a police report, the suspect made statements about cutting his ex-wife’s liver out with a knife and “eating it while she dies.”

Police said that they spotted the vehicle on State Route 46 near 76 Drive. Reports said that police followed the vehicle northbound until it reached the parking lot of Pilot/McDonald’s at the 1100 block of Niles-Canfield Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol shut down northbound traffic in the area at the time.

After not talking with police, reports said that the driver fled the area and hit stop sticks that damaged his tires.

OSHP pursued the vehicle on Route 46 before it entered Interstate 80. The chase continued south on Route 11 as speeds reached 105 mph, according to the report. The report states that traffic was light during the incident.

Canfield police were able to deploy stop sticks on US-224 that again damaged the tires. The vehicle continued onto Route 11 and passed the Columbiana exit. The vehicle then pulled over in the grass, and officers arrested the driver.

Police said that the man’s breath smelled of alcohol. Five firearms, knives and ammunition were collected by authorities, the report stated.

The man will be charged with having weapons while intoxicated, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to comply-fleeing and eluding. He was admitted to the hospital for an evaluation due to his alleged suicidal and homicidal comments.