Editor’s note: This story corrects the suspect’s bond amounts. We regret the error.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said one of two brothers arrested Tuesday night for felony domestic violence is also charged with assault on a police officer.

Bond was set Wednesday at $200,000 in Niles Municipal Court for William Young, 53, on charges of domestic violence and assault on a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies.

His brother, James Young, 57, was also arraigned for a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. His bond was set at $100,000.

Both men were booked into the Trumbull County Jail after police were called about 8:25 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Depot Street for a report of a fight.

Reports said when police arrived, William Young was standing in the driveway, and his brother was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway. Both men said they had tussled inside the house before coming outside. Reports noted that William Young appeared to be very intoxicated.

A woman in the house told police that she saw both men wrestling inside but didn’t see who started the fight and had no idea what happened when they went outside. Reports said because both men had injuries for which they declined treatment, and given how much damage was inside the house, police decided to charge both men with domestic violence.

James Young

Reports said William Young was arguing with paramedics and began walking inside his house when he was ordered to stop. As an officer grabbed him, he tried to pull away, and he had to be taken to the ground to be handcuffed, reports said.

William Young refused twice to move when officers tried to get him into a cruiser, so the second time, it was decided to carry him, reports said. When an officer tried to grab his feet, reports said William Young kicked that officer in the face.

Reports said William Young calmed down after being told he was being charged with assault on a police officer, and he apologized.