Report: Man hit with SUV multiple times after argument in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after reports of a man being hit by an SUV multiple times on Monday.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Vernon Avenue NW around 4:30 p.m. for a felonious assault in progress.

When they got there, officers said the victim was laying on his stomach next to the driveway. He wasn’t able to speak because of his injuries.

According to the report, a witness told police that the victim recently moved back in with his girlfriend, who just got out of prison for a domestic issue between them.

The witness told police that the girlfriend’s mother found out they were staying together. The report said the mother pulled up to the home in a black SUV and they all got into an argument.

According to the report, the mother told her daughter to get into the vehicle, which she did.

The witness said the victim wanted to give his girlfriend a kiss before she left, so he walked up to the SUV and the mother back up the SUV, hitting the victim.

The report said the mother then drove out into the roadway, hitting the victim again with the SUV.

The witness told police she wasn’t able to stop the suspect before she drove off.

Police said the victim had a red mark on his chest and his back hurt. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

