AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they arrested a man on a domestic violence charge and found a firearm with ammunition Wednesday night.

Jaquan Jenkins, 21 was arrested on warrants for charges of domestic violence and menacing involving a firearm.

Police arrested him after they were called to Patriot Boulevard around 9 p.m. Reports said that a woman entered a Perkins restaurant, hid in the kitchen and called police, telling them that her boyfriend was trying to chase her.

Police said they saw a man outside of Perkins enter a silver vehicle as several bystanders pointed him out as the suspect.

Reports said that the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a hotel on Patriot Boulevard. Reports said that the vehicle traveled through the parking lot before moving backward and hitting the front bumper of the police cruiser.

Reports said that Jenkins got out of the vehicle and immediately put his hands up, saying that the car wasn’t his and that he was trying to back into a parking spot.

The victim told police that there were no threats of violence, only statements about no one waking up tomorrow.

The victim also told police that she thought Jenkins could have a firearm on him. When police searched his room at the hotel, they found a gun with a loaded magazine as well as several types of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.