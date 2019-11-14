Report: Man found with defaced firearm by Campbell police

A gun was seized while a search warrant was served at the Jean Street home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police arrested a man on gun and drug charges Wednesday morning while serving a search warrant at a 81 Jean St. home.

Brielan Wallace, 27, who lives at the home, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant for his arrest on an improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Officers with Campbell’s Street Crimes Unit served the warrant about 8:40 a.m. They found a 9mm handgun inside a backpack that had the serial number partially scratched off, reports said.

Reports said the gun was next to Wallace’s wallet, which had his identification inside.

Police also found 21 painkillers, 19 ecstasy pills, marijuana and THC cartridges, reports said.

Wallace is prohibited from owning a firearm because of a 2015 possession of drugs conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He also has a bench warrant from common pleas court after failing to appear for a July 29 trial on a weapons charge.