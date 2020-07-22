Report: Man found shot outside parked car in Warren

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the man to St. Elizabeth for treatment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say they found a man laying next to car, who appeared to have been shot.

According to a police report, an officer arrived to the scene on the 200 block of Iddings Ave. SE just after midnight Wednesday for a report of shots fired into a vehicle parked in the driveway.

When at the scene, the officer said they found Albert Gabriel Joyce, 42, who appeared to have been shot, laying outside the parked vehicle.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the Joyce to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

His injuries were listed as major in a police report.