Report: Man facing charges after furniture thrown from Boardman hotel room

Police said a TV, nightstand and other items were thrown from a second-story window, some of which hit a car below

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing multiple charges after police say he threw items out of a second-story window at the Days Inn in Boardman, with some of those items landing on someone’s car below.

Officers were called to the hotel on South Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday. They received a report that the suspect involved was John Tinney, 31, who had been brought there by police earlier in the evening.

Police said when they arrived, Tinney refused to answer the door and denied that any disturbance had occurred. Officers saw several household items from the hotel scattered directly under the window of Tinney’s room. A vehicle parked in the lot had been damaged by some of the objects, which included a desk, chair, TV and nightstand, according to a police report.

Officers were eventually able to get into the room after they were given a key by hotel management, who wanted Tinney removed from the premises.

According to the report, the room was found to be destroyed, with several items missing and towels stuffed in the toilet.

Officers arrested Tinney and charged him with vandalism, criminal damaging, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and inducing panic. He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail.