Report: Man facing assault charge over grass cutting in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Girard is facing an assault charge over what police say was an argument over grass cutting.

According to a police report, a man was cutting his grass at his home in the 300 block of Powers Ave on Friday evening when he was confronted by his neighbor who told him to get off his property.

The man said he continued to walk away while cutting his grass and the neighbor, later identified as 61-year-old Terry Seckman, grabbed the man by the neck and began choking him, the report stated.

When police questioned Seckman, he told them that he told his neighbor to stay off of his property and that he would cut his own grass, but that he never assaulted him.

Police noticed that the victim had cuts and scratches on his neck, the report stated. Also, a witness told police that she saw Seckman choking the victim.

Seckman was issued a summons for assault. He is scheduled to be in court Oct. 5.