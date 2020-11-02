Report: Man faces gun charges after leading Youngstown police on chase while riding dirt bike

According to the report, officers spotted London riding a dirt bike about 3 p.m. Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man on a dirt bike led Youngstown officers on a police chase Saturday afternoon.

Davon London, 21, of North Garland Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and various traffic offenses.

According to the report, officers spotted London riding a dirt bike about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police said he was riding on one wheel on South Avenue. He did not stop when officers tried to pull him over and police lost the dirt bike at South Avenue and Samuel Street.

However, police saw London in the back yard of a home in the 600 block of Samuel Street and converged.

They found the dirt bike behind the garage and next door they found the jacket London was wearing, a satchel he was carrying and a .40-caliber handgun that was reported stolen from Boardman.

London went into a nearby house but came out after police told the occupants of the house to get him, reports said.

