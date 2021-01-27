Report: Man dropped gun after wrestling with Youngstown officers

When police searched the car, they reported finding a bag of brown powder that the driver insisted was dirt that he eats from time to time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a loaded 9m handgun fell out of the sweatshirt pocket of a man wrestling with Youngstown police late Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop.

Anthony Sims, 19, of Idora Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Sims was a passenger in a Mercedes pulled over about 5:45 p.m. on South Avenue for driving with one headlight. The driver of the car told officers he saw a cruiser but thought it was a “dummy police car” and kept driving.

Sims refused to make eye contact with police and covered his face with the hood of his sweatshirt, reports said.

Reports said the driver gave police permission to search the car, and when Sims was asked to step out, an officer could see a gun in the pocket of his sweatshirt. The officer tried to pin Sims against the car to handcuff him, but he managed to spin free.

As he struggled with officers before he was handcuffed, the gun fell out of the sweatshirt, reports said.

When police searched the car, they reported finding a bag of brown powder that the driver insisted was dirt that he eats from time to time. The driver said he is from Alabama and that he eats dirt. He told police they could test the bag and they would find no traces of drugs.

Police did test the bag, and no traces of drugs were found. The driver was released with a citation for driving with one headlight.