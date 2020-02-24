Report: Man disarms robber during attempted robbery in Youngstown

Police were later able to determine that the gun was a BB gun, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man from Alliance who came to Youngstown Friday to buy a phone from a person he met on the internet managed to grab the gun of a robber during a robbery attempt.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. to a gas station on Glenwood Avenue, where the victim told police he was supposed to meet someone to buy a phone.

When the victim got there, a man told the victim to show him the money. The victim said he told the man that he wanted to see the phone. At this time, another man showed up, the report said.

According to the report, one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money. The victim then wrestled with the gunman and managed to grab the gun. Both men ran away from the scene.

