Report: Man cited after taking piece of chicken from Popeyes in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police cited a man Thursday for criminal trespassing after reports said he walked into a fast food restaurant on Youngstown’s South Side, claiming he was the owner, and took a piece of chicken.

Police were called to Popeyes, 40 E. Midlothian Boulevard, about 10:55 a.m. Thursday, where employees told them that Eric Rutldege, 56, walked in, told them he owned the restaurant, walked behind the counter and took a piece of chicken.

When police arrived, Rutledge was still in the parking lot. He had been issued a warning December 14 to stay away from the store, reports said.

In February 2017, Rutledge was also charged after a similar incident in which police reported he walked into Popeyes and said he was the owner.

In June of 2018, police say Rutledge refused to leave Taco Bell, yelling that employees there were fired.

For his latest charge, Rutledge was given a summons to appear in municipal court.