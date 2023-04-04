WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested after a man in Warren said he was robbed at gunpoint Sunday and chased down the suspects.

Makayla Wright, 22, and Kurtis Townsend, 23, were both arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Townsend was also charged with receiving stolen property and driving under suspension.

According to a police report, the victim said he was messaging Wright on Facebook Marketplace in order to purchase a game system. He was supposed to meet up with her at the Fast Fuel gas station on Parkman Rd. NW.

When the victim arrived just before 6 p.m., he took $110 in cash out of his wallet and began to count it. That’s when Townsend allegedly walked up to him, showed a gun in his waistband, grabbed the money and got into a red Toyota with Wright inside and took off, the report stated.

The victim followed the two and called police, letting them know the direction they were headed. He also said Townsend waived the gun out the window at him.

Police were able to catch up with Townsend at East Market, near Pine Street and pulled him over in the Sunrise restaurant parking lot.

Officers found that Townsend had a warrant out for his arrest out of Girard Municipal Court.

Both Wright and Townsend pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Monday. Wright was given a $25,000 bond. Townsend was given a $50,000 bond and is being held on a parole violation. Both are due back in court April 11.