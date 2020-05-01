Report: Man charged with throwing rock through window in front of Mercy Health officer

When officers tried to issue Paige a citation, the report said he kicked an officer several times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who broke a window in front of a Mercy Health police officer was arraigned in municipal court on misdemeanor assault and criminal damaging charges.

Gerald Paige, 43, pleaded not guilty before Judge Carla Baldwin and was freed on his own recognizance pending his next court date.

Reports said Paige was at the police department entrance about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he said he wanted to make a report because he was robbed at a Belmont Avenue store.

Youngstown police were contacted and they asked that Paige go to the store to meet an officer there.

Paige left the hospital police department and was walking on Belmont Avenue when an officer rolled down his window to talk to Paige.

According to the report, Paige then took a large rock and threw it through a window, breaking the window. He was then arrested for criminal damaging.

The Mahoning County Jail would not take Paige that evening because they were only accepting felonies, reports said.

When officers tried to issue Paige a citation, the report said he kicked an officer several times. He was then taken back to jail and accepted.