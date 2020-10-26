Report: Man charged with throwing barstools, resisting arrest at Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN0 – A man faces charges after police say he caused a scene at a bar and resisted arrest Saturday evening.

According to the report, police were dispatched to Peace Pub on Parkman Road in Warren around 6:57 p.m. for a man who was throwing barstools and yelling.

The owner told police that the suspect, 37-year-old Michael Baumgartner, got into a fight with another man in the bar. They took the fight outside, but the owner said Baumgartner came back inside and asked for shots of alcohol.

After he was denied drinks, police said Baumgartner got mad and started throwing barstools around the bar. He was asked to leave but refused to do so, the report said.

When officers got there, the report said Baumgartner pointed at them and yelled “Make me leave” several times. The report said Baumgartner approached one of the officers and refused to back down.

Several officers had to hold Baumgartner down, the report said. He was handcuffed and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Baumgartner is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

More stories from WKBN.com: