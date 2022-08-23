LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a man who police say urinated on a vending machine and was touching himself inappropriately at a local motel.

Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 16 to a motel on Motor Inn Drive.

When they arrived, an employee there said that Irvin Brandon, 24, urinated on a vending machine and was performing a sex act on himself. The employee said the behavior with Brandon started on Sunday, Aug. 14 and had been happening every day. The employee also noted that he was not a tenant of the motel.

Officers found Brandon sitting on the floor of the lobby and took him into custody.

Brandon denied urinating on the vending machine but said that “I was doing me. You feel me?” he said that he needed a girl and “I ain’t got no girl,” according to the police report.

Officers viewed the surveillance video and say they saw Brandon performing “all acts in the lobby.”

Brandon was issued a summons for charges of criminal damaging, public indecency and criminal trespass. He did not appear for a court hearing on Aug. 17 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.