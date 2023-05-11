YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man caught in a downtown soup kitchen Wednesday with a loaded gun faces firearms charges.

James Sellers, 49, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 7:55 a.m. to the Community Soup Kitchen, at 551 Mahoning Ave., for a man with a gun. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that it was Sellers who had a gun.

Police went inside and asked Sellers to come outside with them and he complied, reports said. He told police he had a gun and police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun on him, reports said.

Sellers is not allowed to have a gun because of past convictions for rape, burglary and assault, all in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.