CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Monday found a gun in the car of a Morley Avenue man who led police on a car and foot chase.

Josiah Smith, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs and several traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.

Reports said Smith was to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court, but arraignment information was not available online.

Smith was a suspect in a shooting earlier in the day, and police were looking for him, reports said. Reports did not provide information on that previous shooting.

Officers spotted Smith about 3:20 p.m. driving a car at Hickory and Morley avenue. He pulled over for police, but after being stopped for a moment, he drove away toward Wilson Avenue, reports said.

Reports said Smith continued traveling west on Wilson Avenue, and officers from Youngstown police were involved in the chase as well, reports said. Reports said Smith drove into a wooded area at Josephine Street near Datson Avenue and ran away from his car.

Smith was caught in the woods by Youngstown police, reports said.

Inside the car, police reported finding a .38-caliber revolver. Police also found a THC cartridge and a small bag of marijuana on Smith when he was caught, reports said.

Smith has a previous felony conviction for possession of heroin which bars him from having a gun.