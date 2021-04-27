Report: Man beaten, robbed outside Warren convenience store

The victim refused medical attention and didn't give descriptions of the suspects

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man said he was attacked and robbed near a Warren convenience store Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Northend Supermarket on North Park Avenue around 10 p.m. for a man that had been beaten.

Police found the victim in the parking lot. His nose and mouth were bleeding, the police report said.

According to the report, the victim said three men jumped him from behind and started hitting and kicking him. The victim said they then stole his wallet and cell phone.

The victim refused medical attention and didn’t give descriptions of the suspects.