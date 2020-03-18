Report: Man attacked in Youngstown after mistaking SUV for Uber ride

Breaking News
The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Reports said a man who got into an SUV Tuesday he mistakenly thought was an Uber ended up with a fractured jaw and several loosened teeth.

The man filed a report about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at the police department, saying he went to get inside the passenger of a black SUV behind a West Federal Street bar when a man got out of the SUV and began beating him.

A woman who was in the SUV was also waving a gun around before a friend of the victim managed to help him get away, reports said.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

