Report: Man assaults Boardman officer after fight with girlfriend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces charges after Boardman police say he assaulted one of their officers during his arrest over the weekend.

According to the police report, officers were called to a fight going on at an apartment complex on Southern Boulevard Saturday night.

The caller said her boyfriend, Michael Kirchell, had been drinking alcohol all day when an argument over their relationship turned physical.

The girlfriend told police that Kirchell pulled her hair out and punched her in the head, knocking her glasses off and cutting the bridge of her nose.

The report said the woman had long scratch marks on her neck and a swollen bump on the top of her head.

Police said Kirchell refused to give his side of the story and didn’t have visible injuries. Kirchell was then taken into custody.

According to the report, Kirchell fought back against officers during the booking process. The report said he stomped on an officer’s foot while being placed in a police cruiser.

He was taken to Mercy Health because of high blood pressure and was later taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Kirchell was charged with domestic violence, assaulting a police officer and obstructing official business.