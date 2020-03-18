Report: Man asks Youngstown officer for his pot back

The answer was no; the man got a court date instead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was given a citation for leaving a bag of marijuana in a Youngstown police cruiser early Wednesday asked for it back.

And the answer was no.

Elbert Shuler Jr., 34, was in the back of a cruiser about 2 a.m. at West Boston and Firnley avenues while an officer was investigating a traffic accident.

When the officer let Shuler out, there was a bag of marijuana on the floor where he was sitting, reports said.

When the officer wrote a citation, reports said Shuler asked: “I’m getting a ticket? Can I get my weed back?”

Shuler was given a court date instead.