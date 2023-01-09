STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested and is facing firearm charges after police say they discovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to a police report, officers attempted to pull over 19-year-old Kylan Jones just before 9 p.m. on Midlothian Boulevard in Struthers for having a headlight out.

Police say Jones did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued until Jones pulled into a driveway on Ridgewood Road in Youngstown, according to the report.

Police say Jones continued to reach for something in his waist and ignored commands from the officer to put his hands in the air, but he eventually complied. A loaded 9mm pistol was found in the back waistband of Jones’s pants, the report stated.

The gun was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, and Jones told police that he bought the gun for $200 from a man who approached a group of people Jones was with asking if anyone wanted to buy a gun, the report stated.

Jones was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply and driving under suspension.

Jones is scheduled for arraignment in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.