YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a city man arrested late Wednesday on a gun charge told officers that the gun fell out of his shorts and went off in his driveway.

Jacob McCaman, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and discharge of a firearm in city limits, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He also has a warrant from 2019 in municipal court and a warrant from Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman, reports said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Judson Avenue for a gunshot sensor activation, and when they arrived, they found a car in the drive of a home and McMaman leaning against the car talking to someone.

McMaman walked away despite being told to stop, reports said, and at one point, he was shielded by a tree as he walked toward the porch, then he came back into view.

Officers let the car drive away before they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun underneath the porch, reports said. There was also a spent shell casing in the driveway, reports said.

Reports said McMaman told police he was arguing with his girlfriend who was in the car when his gun fired. He told police he fumbled with the gun, which was stuck in his shorts, when it fell to the ground and fired.

McMaman is not allowed to have a gun because of his warrants.