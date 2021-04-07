Report: Man arrested on gun charge tells police he needed it after brother was murdered

Reports say the man told police he “may have” a gun in the car but it was OK because he was home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a man who had a gun in his car told police he needed it because he lives in Youngstown and his brother just got murdered.

Jaydah Lacivita, 20, of East Ravenwood Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Lacivita was free on the bond he managed to post shortly after he was booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Lacivita was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers tried to pull over a car he was driving at East Ravenwood Avenue and Rush Boulevard for running a stop sign.

Reports said the car pulled into a drive on East Ravenwood Avenue and officers could smell marijuana. Lacivita told police he had a small amount of marijuana in the car and a passenger put a bag on the center console, reports said.

Reports say Lacivita also told police he “may have” a gun in the car but it was OK because he was home.

Police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the center console, reports said. Lacivita told police he had the gun because he lives in Youngstown and also because a brother had recently been murdered, according to the report.

Reports did not mention who the brother was.