BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said told Boardman police he had just come from visiting his newborn son is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a gun charge.

Caljuan Bell, 19, of Crandall Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Officers pulled over a car Bell was driving about 10:15 p.m. Friday at Market Street and Pinehurst Avenue for driving with only one headlight. Bell told police he was coming from a hospital where he was visiting his newborn son.

Bell gave police his license from a backpack he had in the car and told police he had nothing illegal in the car, reports said.

Reports said when officers found out his license was suspended, they told him his car was going to be towed and then he asked if he could take his backpack with him. Police told him he could once they checked it.

It was then that Bell told police he had a gun in the car, reports said. Bell was handcuffed and police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the backpack, reports said.