YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is in jail after police say he tried to fight them and spit blood on them.

Joseph Gonzales, 42, is charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and a fifth-degree felony of expelling a bodily substance on a law enforcement officer.

According to police reports, officers were called to a home on Leo Avenue in Youngstown on reports that a man had body-slammed another man and a woman was screaming.

Reports say that police arrived at the home in the 3100 block of Leo Ave. Wednesday morning around 12:05 a.m.

When officers got there, they knocked on the door to the home but no one answered. Police said they could hear a baby crying and a man talking inside. After knocking and announcing themselves several times with no answer, police called for backup.

After being informed that a woman and several children lived in the home, officers decided to force their way inside to make sure they were OK. Police kicked the door in and found a woman in the kitchen, and learned a man named “Kevin Rivera” was upstairs with several small children.

When officers got upstairs, they found the man in a room with the kids and ordered him to come out. Once he got into the hallway, the man took a “bladed fighting stance” toward the officers, according to reports.

Police ordered him to turn around but he became belligerent and refused to turn around, so they “rushed” him and placed handcuffs on him, reports said.

Reports also say he was trying to wedge himself between the car door and cruiser when officers were trying to put him into the police car. Police tried to pull him in from the other side when he spat blood in an officer’s face, reports say.

After officers had him detained, they found out his real name was Joseph Gonzalez.

According to reports, the woman told them Gonzalez helped get an unwanted man out of the home, then he began arguing with her. She said she didn’t tell officers his real name because she didn’t want him to go to jail.

Police found that Gonzalez had several active warrants out of Mahoning County, Trumbull County and Youngstown Municipal Court.

Gonzalez was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.