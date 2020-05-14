Report: Man who ran from Youngstown police had cocaine

As Stewart was running, he threw a bag under a car on LaClede Court, reports said, just before he was caught

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found two bags of cocaine on a man who led them on a foot and vehicle chase early Thursday.

Jesse Stewart, 40, of Roosevelt Drive, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of cocaine. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said an officer tried to pull over a car Stewart was driving about 2:20 a.m. on East Boston Avenue for speeding and an improper turn. The officer took Stewart’s license and checked it on the computer in his cruiser.

Records showed it was suspended several times. The officer walked back to Stewart’s car, but he drove away, reports said.

The officer chased him to the 600 block of East Dewey Ave., where Stewart abandoned the car, which backed up and struck a cruiser, reports said.

Reports said inside the bag was powder cocaine, and Stewart had a second bag of powder cocaine in his pockets.