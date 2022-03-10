CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man who was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for erratic driving registered a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Joe Young, 45, of Burton Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Young was arrested after he was pulled over about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at Jacobs and McCartney roads weaving in the roadway and traveling at a very low rate of speed.

Reports said the officer could smell marijuana coming from the car and an odor of alcohol coming from Young’s breath when he spoke to Young. Police also found out Young’s license is suspended and he was asked to get out of the car to do a field sobriety test.

Young told police he had nothing illegal on him, but an officer who patted him down found a bulge in his pockets, and when the officer checked, he found six bags of marijuana, reports said, as well as $1,059 cash.

At one point during the tests, Young almost fell down and he was handcuffed and placed under arrest, reports said. Reports said when police searched the car, they found four packs of THC edibles.

At the police department, Young agreed to take a breath test, and his BAC was .263, reports said. In Ohio, the legal limit to be considered driving drunk is .08.