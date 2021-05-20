Report: Man arrested after Warren police find weapon inside car

Police said they saw him try to hide something before getting out of the car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City police officers arrested a man after they found a hidden firearm inside of a vehicle with no CCW registration.

Officers were sent to South Street after getting a call about someone wielding a gun with children in the area.

When they got to the street corner, according to a police report, four to five males were gathered around a car.

As the cruiser approached, officers said 22-year-old Damien Smart, of Cleveland, was sitting in the rear passenger seat.

According to officials, it looked like Smart tried to quickly hide something from officers before getting out of the car.

Officers said they saw a man carrying three pistols, which were placed on the hood of the car. The owner of the handguns said he wanted to show them to his friends.

One of the officers asked the car’s owner if the car could be searched, particularly the back seat where Smart had been sitting, the report says.

According to the report, the owner of the car was giving police permission to search it, but someone else near the car said, ‘No.’ This was right before officers found a loaded 9mm Springfield Armory XDS tucked into the seat pocket, according to the report.

Officers arrested Smart, who they said claimed he had a permit and was allowed to have the gun.

After he was taken to the Trumbull County Jail, officers learned Smart did not file for a CCW license for the handgun.