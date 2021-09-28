Report: Man arrested after running through traffic in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested on several warrants after police said he was running into traffic in Boardman.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Market St. at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 after a man was observed running in and out of traffic. A witness told police that the man had also “exposed himself” while he appeared to be urinating near the roadway.

Police said the man, David Idleburgh, 36, began walking away from them and yelling at them when they tried to speak to him. He had no shoes or shirt on at the time, according to a police report.

Idleburgh kept his hands tucked in his waistband and would not show police his hands, according to a report.

He then began running on Aylesboro Avenue toward Market Street and did not stop following police orders, the report said.

An officer used a Taser on Idleburgh due to the possibility of him getting hurt in traffic, police said. Police then handcuffed him.

Idleburgh told police he took meth, according to the report. He was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest and taken to the hospital.

On Sept. 22, he was taken into custody on multiple active warrants out of the Boardman Police Department.