Report: Man arrested after chase from Youngstown to Austintown as police serve warrant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Potomac Avenue man led them on chase Thursday from an east side home where officers were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity.

Timothy Overton, 22, is in the Mahoning County Jail on several traffic charges and a felony count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Overton was the driver of a car that pulled out of the drive of an 822 Sunshine Ave. home about 4 p.m. as members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit were on hand to serve a search warrant.

Overton refused to stop for police and led them on a chase that went to the north side and Interstate 680, reports said. City police stopped chasing him when he crossed into Austintown and state troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over. They did, however, keep the car in sight.

The car got off the freeway and pulled into a gas station at the corner of Mahoning Avenue and state Route 46. Overton was taken into custody there at gunpoint, reports said.

There were two other men in the car with Overton but reports did not identify them. But all three men were brought back to Sunshine Avenue by city police.

At the home, police reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun, $2,195 cash and 2,142 painkillers.

Arrested on drug charges was Darius Easterly, 36, of Everett Avenue. Arrested on drug charges as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Kevin Bell, 31, of North Maryland Avenue.

They are both in the jail and are both expected to be arraigned today also.