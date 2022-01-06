WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man was arrested on Tuesday after a Warren officer says he aimed a firearm at him.

Officers report that at approximately 8:50 p.m., Daniel Nelson-Harnevoius, 26, entered his vehicle with a firearm and drove to Napa Auto Parts in Warren. Warren police Capt. Robert Massucci followed Nelson-Harnevoius from the first location and spoke via radio to other officers that Nelson-Harnevoius was now aiming the weapon at him.

Massucci then reported that Nelson-Harnevoius was traveling westbound on East Market Street when he lost sight of him.

Officers say after reporting to the scene, an officer was able to find Nelson-Harnevoius and place him in handcuffs.

Reports state that after Nelson-Harnevoius was detained, the arresting officer went to the suspect’s open, running car and located an unloaded double-barrel shotgun, two wigs and a knife. Officers also located Nelson-Harnevoius’ coat, which had a pocket knife inside, the report stated.

Officers also reported finding a coat and a butcher knife behind a home in the area.

Nelson-Harnevoius was later booked in the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of aggravated menacing. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records.

According to court records, a request was made for a behavioral health evaluation. His arraignment is scheduled Friday.