Report: Man admits to setting fire at Warren apartment complex

Police said the man told officers his medications made him do it and he wanted to go to jail

Arson at Campbell Apartments in Warren

Courtesy: Warren Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 204

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a fire they say was set on purpose at an apartment complex on W. Market Street.

Officers responded to the Campbell Apartments around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a man called to report a person setting an apartment on fire.

The Warren Fire Department was able to put it out without anyone getting hurt, though there was fire damage to an apartment.

Police questioned a man living in the apartment about how the fire started and said he admitted to lighting it. When questioned, he said his medications made him do it, according to a police report.

The report states the man told police he wanted to go to jail.

He was sent to the hospital for an evaluation or treatment.

