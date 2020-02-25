Report: Man accused of firing shots at child’s mother in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man punched the mother of his child early Monday morning in Youngstown and then fired two shots at her as she drove away.

Police were called about 1:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Almyra Avenue, where a woman told them she was arguing with the father of her child in a car. She said he punched her in the face and threw her phone out the window.

The woman pulled over and the man got out of the car, punched her and she drove away, reports said. As she drove, reports said he fired two shots at her car but missed.

The couple’s 1-year-old child was in the backseat, reports said.

The woman saw police who were responding to the gunfire and flagged them down. Officers found a 9mm shell casing nearby, reports said.