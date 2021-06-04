Report: Man accused of choking, attacking New Castle woman with razor

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – An Ellwood City man is facing charges after police say he slashed a woman in the throat with a razor blade in New Castle.

New Castle Police were called to Pin Oak Drive around 3:30 a.m. May 26 after the caller said there was a woman outside with blood on her hands screaming for help.

Police said Andrew Mercado, 34, was sitting across the parking lot from the victim with a large cut on his left hand. Police observed the alleged victim with a bloody towel wrapped around her neck.

Mercado told police he sleeps in a tent in a quarry across the street from Oak Leaf Gardens and got into an argument with the victim there. Both parties told police they stabbed each other with a razor blade, and the victim said she cut a hole in the tent to get away from him.

Both were taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the victim told police that Mercado was her boyfriend and while in the tent, they began arguing. She told police that Mercardo wouldn’t let her leave, and she reached over to feel zip ties and a razor.

After questioning Mercardo, the victim told police that he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her down, choking her. She told police she thought he was going to kill her and used the razor to cut him, attempting to cut his neck when he still would not let go.

She told police that she was eventually able to push him away and she ran toward her mother’s apartment on Pin Oak Drive while bleeding from the neck.

According to the police report, the victim said she had several messages on her cell phone from Mercardo stating that he was going to kill her, he should have slit her throat the last time and that next time would be worse.

The victim told police Mercado had previously stabbed her in the leg around Easter.

Mercardo told police that he was trying to calm the victim down when she cut him, prompting him to swing the razor at her. He said the argument was over crack cocaine that they had purchased earlier using her food stamps and that the woman was upset that he smoked more than her, according to the report.

New Castle Police collected several razor blades, black zip ties and two “crack pipes” as evidence, according to the report.

Mercardo is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of strangulation.