(WKBN) – The number of permits issued for concealed carry licenses in Ohio increased last year, and statistics show that number could have been even higher if not for denials.

Mahoning County denied 336 permits. That was the most in the state, and the licenses denied across Ohio set a record for the second straight year.



It also revoked 56, which was the second-highest amount in the 88 counties.



Trumbull County revoked 11 permits, the state’s eighth-highest total.

Sheriffs issued 202,920 licenses, up 20 percent from the previous year. The number included 94,000 new licenses.



In addition, 3,000 licenses were denied or revoked under the law — up 50 percent.

