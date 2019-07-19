Report: LSD-laced pot seized in Youngstown traffic stop

One man was arrested and two others were cited

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say marijuana seized in a traffic stop in Youngstown was laced with LSD.

According to a police report, officers attempted to pull over a car on Sherwood Avenue Wednesday afternoon but the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Jason Dunkle-Thacker, kept going. Officers followed him onto W. LaClede Avenue, where he finally stopped.

Police ordered Dunkle-Thacker and two others — 28-year-old Antonio Wright and 26-year-old Richard Lisbon — out of the car.

Police say Lisbon and Wright both turned over bags of marijuana that were in their pockets. Additionally, Wright gave police a bag containing black powder, according to the report.

According to the police report, Wright told police that everything inside the SUV belonged to him. Police searched the vehicle and reported finding one large bag of marijuana in the backseat and three bags inside a backpack in the trunk.

Wright was arrested on charges of felony drug possession. Lisbon was issued a citation for a drug possession charge, and Dunkle-Thacker was charged with driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Police tested the drugs and found that the marijuana was laced with LSD, according to the report. White power found in Wright’s pocket did not test positive for narcotics but was sent out for further testing, the report stated.