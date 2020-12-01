Report: Love triangle led to shots fired in Warren

The victim told police he is dating a woman who is going through a divorce and her ex-husband threatened to show up at his house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a love triangle reportedly led to shots being fired in Warren Monday night.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Swallow St. around 9:50 p.m. for a report that three shots had been fired.

When they got there, they talked to the victim, who said he was dating a woman who was going through a divorce. He said the woman’s ex-husband found out about their relationship and began messaging him and his friends on social media, threatening to show up at his house, according to a police report.

The victim told police he had his friend come over in case the suspect showed up, and they were sitting in a truck when the suspect arrived.

He said after the suspect yelled at them, the suspect got back into a car and fired three shots toward him, the report states.

The truck wasn’t hit by any of the rounds, and the suspect left before officers got there.

Police said they talked to the suspect’s mother, who confirmed her son left the house with a gun and was heading toward Swallow Street because he was upset that the woman was cheating on him.

Police are investigating.