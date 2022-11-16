BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A local Walmart employee told police that she was choked and assaulted after confronting a shoplifting suspect.

The employee told Bazetta police on Saturday night that Trevonn Sawyer, 27, had attacked her and Rishanda Ray, 31, had threatened her after she confronted them over not scanning an air mattress at the self-checkout register.

According to the police report, when confronted, Sawyer “started walking into [the employee], pushing her back with his body” and “assaulted her by striking her face with his elbow,” while Ray said she was “going to beat her a–.” The employee also reported that Sawyer grabbed her by the neck and threw her away from him.

When questioned by police, Sawyer told an officer that while they were leaving the store, they were approached by a “strange” woman who asked if they had receipts. He said he believed that the woman was on drugs, and he did not know who she was or why she was asking for the receipt, according to the report.

Sawyer and Ray told the officer that if anyone was touched or pushed, it was in self-defense and in fear for their safety, the report stated.

Police said witnesses and security footage supported the Walmart employee’s claims, however, and Sawyer was arrested at the store on robbery and theft charges.

Ray was charged with theft and menacing, and she was released at the scene.

Sawyer posted bond and was released from jail on Monday.