Report: Lighter fluid found by garage that caught fire in Warren

Credit: Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe arson is to blame for a fire in Warren Monday.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. to the 800 block of Parkman Road on reports of heavy smoke in the area, but the fire was located in the 1000 block of Mason Street where a garage was on fire.

When the fire was out, damage could be seen on a small portion of the wall, which started from the ground up. Lying near the back wall was a can of lighter fluid, according to a police report.

The report did not indicate if anything was inside the garage.

