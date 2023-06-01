LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Wednesday found a gun and ammunition on a man wanted on a warrant from Girard.

Erik Snead, 41, of Girard, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on his warrant as well as new charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Bond was set at $25,000 after he was arraigned Thursday before Judge Jeffrey Adler in Girard Municipal Court. He is set for a preliminary hearing on June 7.

Reports said an officer on patrol at about 11:49 a.m. checked the registration on a car in a 3622 Belmont Ave. parking lot. The check revealed that the car belonged to Snead and that Snead had a warrant for two counts of aggravated police from Girard police, reports said.

Court records show the warrants are connected with an incident May 5.

A woman who was in the passenger’s seat got out, walked into a nearby building and walked out of the building with Snead, reports said. Officers waited until both got in the car and then pulled it over before it got out of the parking lot, reports said.

Snead was taken into custody on his warrant, and police searched his car. Inside, they found a backpack, and inside the backpack was a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a shotgun slug. In the trunk, police found a loaded 30-round magazine for a rifle, reports said.

The handgun also was modified to have a silencer, and there was no serial number on it, reports said. After questioning, Snead admitted that the gun belonged to him, reports said.

Snead is not allowed to have a gun because he has a protection order against him, reports said.