Report: Liberty officers injured following suspect’s outburst at gas station

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken for a mental evaluation and then to jail following an incident Saturday at a gas station in Liberty Township.
According to a police report, 30-year-old Timothy Riley became agitated inside the Speedway gas station on Belmont Avenue after he was asked to show an ID to purchase a cigar.
The clerk said Riley threatened to shoot her, screamed obscenities at her, flipped over a Plexiglass barrier and threw potato chip bags at her head.
Officers tracked Riley down on Belmont Avenue, where he was arrested.
Before being taken into custody, police say Riley resisted officers and fought with them, causing an officer to fall to the ground and dislocate his shoulder. Another officer suffered injury to his knees.
Riley stated to officers that he was “homicidal” and “suicidal,” according to the report. He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges including assault on a police officer, inducing panic, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.
