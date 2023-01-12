POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A report of a man with a gun seen in the area led to a lockdown of three local schools, but police said after an extensive search of the area, they found no evidence that such a man had been there.

Poland Local Schools was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday morning, as well as Holy Family and Springfield Local Schools.

Poland Township’s police Chief Greg Wilson said an officer on patrol was advised of a man with a bulletproof vest and AR-style gun walking on Clingan Road, north of US-224. That officer was on the scene within 10 seconds but didn’t see the man.

Schools were then contacted, and they locked down as a precaution while officers searched the area.

All of Poland Township’s officers checked the area, and a drone was used, but no one matching the description was found. The lockdowns were then lifted when no threat was found.

Poland’s superintendent, Craig Hockenberry, gave an update on the district’s YouTube page on Thursday afternoon.