Report: Investigation into cars left in Trumbull County ditch leads to woman’s arrest

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation into a two-vehicle crash in Newton Township led to a woman’s arrest on Monday.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to State Route 5 at Newton Falls-Portage Road for two vehicles in a ditch.

When they got there, deputies said both cars were heavily damaged and no one was in either of them. The passenger side door of the white Chrysler and the driver side door of the black Volkswagen were both left open.

Deputies said the Volkswagen was still running and they found drug paraphernalia and two locked safes inside.

According to the report, deputies believed both vehicles were heading eastbound on State Route 5 when they collided, went off the roadway and landed in the ditch.

During the investigation, a driver pulled up to the scene with a woman who was involved in the accident, the report said.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Kristy Clark, told deputies that she was at her home in Ravenna when someone stole her Volkswagen, so she got into the Chrysler and started chasing the suspect.

She told deputies that she tried to pass her Volkswagen at one point when the suspect swerved left, leading both vehicles into the ditch. She said she then tried to chase the man on foot but lost sight of him.

According to the report, Clark said she didn’t call 911 because her phone was dead. Investigators later said in the report that her phone was about 80% charged.

Deputies then found narcotics and other drug paraphernalia inside the Chrysler, the report said.

Investigators said in the report that Clark’s story didn’t add up, so she was taken into custody. She was charged with obstructing official business.

Deputies didn’t find anything in one of the safes, but the report said Clark wouldn’t give them the combination into the other one.

Drug and traffic charges are pending.