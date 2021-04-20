Report: Intoxicated driver led officers on slow-speed chase through Liberty

Officers reported finding an open 24-oz can of White Claw in the vehicle

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said an intoxicated driver led officers on a 35-mph chase, lasting about two miles, in Liberty Township early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers received a report of a driver who appeared to be drunk near the Days Inn. An officer followed the Jeep Renegade, reporting that it swerved off the road on Yvonne Drive.

At that time, the officer tried to pull the vehicle over but said it continued along Fifth Avenue, failing to stop for a stop sign. The vehicle continued down several roadways, swerving along the way, according to a police report.

Police said they were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Redondo Drive, where they ordered the driver out of the vehicle.

Police said the driver, 45-year-old Phyllip Steffenhagen, stumbled out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Officers reported finding an open 24-oz can of White Claw in the vehicle, as well as a jar containing an unknown golden substance. Police said Steffenhagen also had gummy bears in his pocket, which were suspected to contain THC.

He refused sobriety tests and was found to have a suspended license, according to the report.

Steffenhagen is charged with OVI — refusal, driving under suspension and failure to comply, as well as traffic violations. Additional charges may be pending the results of laboratory tests on the suspected drugs.