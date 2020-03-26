Report: Hungry thieves borrow car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said some thieves with empty stomachs but full hearts stole a car early Thursday from a West Side Youngstown home go make a food run — then bought the car back.

Police were called about 2:50 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Hazelwood Avenue, where a man said he heard a gunshot, looked out his window and discovered his wife’s car was gone.

The man told police that his wife left her purse and keys in the car, and it appeared a window had been shot out. Officers did find a shell casing nearby, reports said.

About 10 minutes after police left, the man called again to say his car was back.

The man told police he saw four teens carrying food in carry-out bags run away from the car.

His wife’s purse was gone, but the keys were left in the ignition, reports said.